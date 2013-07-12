TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after consumer sentiment data

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held earlier gains on Friday after a private report showed American consumer sentiment retreated from a near six-year high in early July, raising doubts about economic growth in the second half of the year.

Thomson Reuters and University of Michigan’s preliminary index of U.S. consumer sentiment in July fell to 83.9 from 84.1 in June. Analysts had expected a reading of 85.0.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 12/32 in price to yield 2.526 percent, down 4.6 basis points from late on Thursday.