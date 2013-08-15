FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses on short-covering
August 15, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim losses on short-covering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses on Thursday as a burst of short-covering and bargain-hunting emerged in mid-afternoon trading in the wake of benchmark yields hitting two-year highs.

Investors reduced their bond holdings after data showed weekly U.S. jobless claims fell to a near six-year low, reinforcing the view the Federal Reserve might reduce bond-purchase stimulus in September.

The 10-year Treasury note last traded 12/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.757 percent, up 4.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield climbed to 2.823 percent earlier, the highest since Aug. 1, 2011, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
