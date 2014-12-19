FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rebound as Wall Street rally fades
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 19, 2014 / 5:45 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rebound as Wall Street rally fades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasuries market staged a comeback on Friday with longer-dated yields falling to session lows as a rally on Wall Street stoked by a “patient” message on rate hikes from the Federal Reserve stalled.

In midday trading, the benchmark 10-year government note yield fell 3 basis points to 2.174 percent after it recorded on Thursday the biggest two-day increase since June.

The 30-year bond yield was last down 3.5 basis points to 2.778 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.1 percent, halving its earlier gain, while the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.1 percent, wiping out an initial 0.3 percent rise. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.