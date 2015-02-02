FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn flat as Wall Street rallies
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 2, 2015 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn flat as Wall Street rallies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned flat on Monday, reversing much of their earlier gains, as Wall Street stocks staged a rally in late trading, reducing the safe-haven appeal of government debt.

The three major Wall Street indexes struggled much of the session on disappointing data on consumer spending and manufacturing sector.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index and Dow Jones industrial average were up more than 1 percent shortly before the market close.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries prices were unchanged with a yield of 1.681 percent. They were up as much as 9/32 with a yield of 1.649 percent in earlier trading. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.