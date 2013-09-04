FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2013 / 4:52 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices turn negative as stocks extend gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower midday Wednesday as Wall Street stocks added to earlier gains, reducing the appeal of low-yielding government debt.

The 30-year Treasury bond clung to positive territory. It was up 3/32 in price with a yield of 3.788 percent, down 0.4 basis point from late on Tuesday. It was up as much as 13/32 earlier with a yield of 3.770 percent.

The two-year note slipped to 99-28/32 in price with yield of 0.438 percent, up from 0.418 percent at Tuesday’s close. The two-year yield touched 0.4422 percent, which was the highest intraday level since July 28, 2011, according to Reuters data.

On Wall Street, the three major U.S. stock indexes rose on optimism stemming from strength in the auto and technology sectors. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.84 percent.

