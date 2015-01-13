FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven rate hits lowest since 2009
#Market News
January 13, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. 5-year TIPS breakeven rate hits lowest since 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge on inflation expectations fell early Tuesday as oil prices sank to near six-year lows, spurring bets weak domestic price growth would keep the Federal Reserve from raising interest rates in 2015.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which measures investors’ short-term inflation expectations, declined 4 basis points from Monday to 1.07 percent, which was the lowest level since September 2009, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a gauge of investors’ longer-term inflation outlook, was more than 3 basis points lower at 1.53 percent, which was the lowest since August 2010.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude futures for February delivery were down over 1 percent at $45.52 a barrel, while spot gasoline futures fell 0.8 percent at $1.2644 a gallon. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

