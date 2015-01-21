FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise on central bank moves
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise on central bank moves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s measures on inflation expectations rose on Wednesday following a surprise interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada and reports that the European Central Bank would embark on a large stimulus plan.

Analysts and traders reckoned these central-bank moves would counter the growing deflation risk from falling oil prices and soft global demand.

The five-year TIPS breakeven rate, which measures investors’ short-term inflation expectations, was last at 1.24 percent, up 3.7 basis points from late on Tuesday and the highest in nearly six weeks, according to Tradeweb.

The 10-year TIPS inflation breakeven rate, a gauge of investors’ longer-term inflation outlook, was 1.64 percent, up 3.3 basis points from late on Tuesday and the highest in three weeks.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.