U.S. 10-year TIPS breakeven rate rises after auction

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauge of inflation expectations in the next 10 years climbed to its strongest level in more than a week on Thursday following robust demand at $13 billion auction of 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

In late afternoon trading, the yield spread between 10-year TIPS and regular 10-year Treasuries , or 10-year inflation breakeven rate, touched 1.83 percent before retreating to 1.80 percent, up nearly 6 basis points from late on Wednesday, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Diane Craft)