U.S. TIPS breakeven rates rise with oil prices

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations rose on Thursday for a fourth straight session as higher oil prices supported the notion domestic price growth may accelerate later this year in line with Federal Reserve’s expectations.

The yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries grew to 1.66 percent early Thursday, the widest level in three weeks, according to Tradeweb. (Reporting by Richard Leong)