U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall before Fed's Yellen
March 27, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. TIPS breakeven rates fall before Fed's Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. bond market’s gauges on inflation expectations extended their earlier drop on Thursday, falling to session lows in advance of a speech from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on monetary policy.

The yield spread between five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular five-year Treasuries notes narrowed more than 5 basis points to 1.58 percent in late trading, according to Tradeweb. Still the five-year TIPS breakeven inflation rate was on track for its second weekly rise due to firmer oil prices. (Reporting by Richard Leong)

