TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn lower as trade gap contracts
August 6, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds turn lower as trade gap contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned lower on Tuesday as data showed the U.S. trade deficit shrank to its smallest in over 3-1/2 years, signaling a possible big upgrade in second-quarter domestic economic growth.

The U.S. Commerce Department said on Tuesday the trade gap fell 22.4 percent to $34.2 billion, the smallest since October 2009. The percentage decline was the largest since February 2009. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the June deficit likely narrowed to $43.5 billion.

Last week, the government said second-quarter gross domestic product grew at a modest 1.7 percent annualized pace.

In the bond market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 2/32 lower in price to yield 2.650 percent, up 1 basis point from late on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
