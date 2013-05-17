FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Treasuries prices fall further after sentiment data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to losses on Friday after data showed consumers had a brighter-than-expected outlook in May.

U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the highest in nearly six years as Americans felt better about their financial and economic prospects, particularly among upper-income households, a survey released on Friday showed.

Prices for benchmark 10-year Treasuries fell 12/32 to yield 1.92 percent after the data.

Prices for the 30-year bond fell 28/32 to yield 3.14 percent.

