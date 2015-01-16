FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall to session lows after consumer data
#Market News
January 16, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall to session lows after consumer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Friday after a private report on U.S. consumer sentiment in early January reduced some worries about domestic growth, sparking selling of safe-haven holdings in U.S. government debt.

The University of Michigan’s index that gauges U.S. consumers’ attitude on the economy climbed to 98.2 in early January, the highest in 11 years.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 11/32 in price from late Thursday after being up as much as 23/32 earlier. The 10-year yield was last at 1.814 percent, up 4 basis points from Thursday’s close after falling to a 20-month low of 1.698 percent earlier.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
