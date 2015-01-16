TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall to session lows after consumer data

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows on Friday after a private report on U.S. consumer sentiment in early January reduced some worries about domestic growth, sparking selling of safe-haven holdings in U.S. government debt.

The University of Michigan’s index that gauges U.S. consumers’ attitude on the economy climbed to 98.2 in early January, the highest in 11 years.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down 11/32 in price from late Thursday after being up as much as 23/32 earlier. The 10-year yield was last at 1.814 percent, up 4 basis points from Thursday’s close after falling to a 20-month low of 1.698 percent earlier.