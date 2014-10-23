FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices fall to session lows as continued jobless claims drop
#Market News
October 23, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices fall to session lows as continued jobless claims drop

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell to session lows early Thursday as domestic continued jobless claims declined to their lowest level since late 2000, suggesting further improvement in the labor market.

The U.S. Labor Department said workers who were still receiving benefits after an initial week of aid decreased to 2.351 million, its lowest since December 2000.

First-timing filings for benefits rose by 17,000 in the week ended Oct. 18, which was in line with analyst forecasts, while the four-week average on new claims fell to the lowest since May 2000.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were 7/32 lower in price, yielding 2.255 basis points, up 2.5 basis points from late on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)

