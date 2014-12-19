TREASURIES-U.S. yields pare fall after Fed's Williams remark

NEW YORK, Dec 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields pared their decline midday on Friday after San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams told Bloomberg Radio U.S. core inflation will likely be below 2 percent when the central bank might be raising interest rates.

Some traders are betting the Fed will not end its near-zero interest rate policy it adopted six years ago until core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, reaches its 2 percent goal.

The Fed’s preferred core inflation gauge was running at 1.6 percent in November on a year-over-year basis. It has been stuck below 2 percent for more than 2-1/2 years.

The benchmark 10-year Treasuries yield briefly touched 2.185 percent from a session low of 2.167 percent after Williams’ comment.