US Cash Crude - Market roiled by big traders

* LLS sells up $1.10 at $22.60 a barrel over WTI * Mars sour deals down 75 cents at $14.25 over * Transatlantic May arb narrows on eve of April WTI expiry * Big buyer moves LLS premium, market sources say By Bruce Nichols HOUSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Light Louisiana Sweet sold up $1.10 at $22.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Monday despite a narrower transatlantic spread, and market sources cited end-of-month maneuvering by big traders. Mars sour sold for a premium of $14.25, off 75 cents and more in line with the WTI-Brent spread , which narrowed $1.08 to $17.15 in favor of Brent. It was $18.23 in favor of Brent on Friday. LLS and Mars sold 10 cents stronger early in the day. LLS, which sold for $21.50 on Friday, was the only grade that strengthened on Monday compared to Friday's session. April-May LLS boxes, transactions for LLS involving the same counterparties, were done at $22.50/$18.25 and $22.50/$18. May LLS sold for $18 over WTI on Friday. Some traders said a big buyer appeared to have been caught short at the end of the month, as one refiner bought nearly 100,000 LLS barrels at high prices. April WTI expires on Tuesday. The return of Valero's LLS-heavy Memphis refinery from maintenance in April was expected and not a factor, traders added. Other market sources said a big trading house that had been selling LLS at a monthly average price earlier in the month appeared to be bidding LLS up to increase the profitability of its sales commitments. "Anything goes on the last five days of the market month," said trading consultant John Troland, who also attributed the opposite moves of LLS and Mars to a big trader. Roll period begins on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. On futures markets, April WTI settled up $1.03 at $108.09. May WTI finished up 98 cents at $108.56. May Brent settled down 10 cents at $125.71. Futures market analysts cited rising output from Saudi Arabia and Libya for the drop in Brent. Hopes for a stronger U.S. economy boosted WTI. ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts