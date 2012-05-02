FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Crude-Lower as trans-Atlantic arb moves in
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2012 / 5:05 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Crude-Lower as trans-Atlantic arb moves in

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* LLS sells for $14.75 over WTI, off 65 cents from Tuesday
    * Transatlantic narrows to 3 month lows

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials
weakened on Wednesday as the trans-Atlantic spread narrowed the
most since February 1. 	
    Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $14.75 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, 65 cents weaker than on Tuesday.	
    Exxon Mobil said its North Line remained shut with
no target date for restart. It was shut after a leak over the
weekend spilled 1,900 barrels [ID: nL4E8G16G6].
     The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery,
Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as
the outage is short, effects on refinery operations are expected
to be limited.
    Sources familiar operations at some of the smaller plants,
including Alon's 80,000 barrel-per-day refinery in Krotz
Springs, Louisiana, will use any downtime due to the lack of
crude to do minor maintenance around the facility.	
    Early Wednesday afternoon, the WTI-Brent spread 
had narrowed about 40 cents to about $13.10 in favor of Brent. A
narrower spread tends to weigh on cash crude premiums.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.