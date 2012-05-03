US Cash Crude - Grades gain with wider arb

* Mars sells for $9.55, up $1.55 * Transatlantic arb gains 40 cents as WTI weakens most By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials rose on Thursday as the transatlantic spread began to move back out, with global benchmark Brent falling less than West Texas Intermediate. "We are in a range for Brent/WTI of about $12.50 on the low side and $15.50 on the high side," said John Troland, independent oil adviser based in Houston. Mars Sour sold for $9.55 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.55 higher than on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil said its North Line remained shut with no target date for restart, after a leak over the weekend spilled 1,900 barrels. The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery, Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as the outage is short, effects on refinery operations are expected to be limited. Sources familiar with operations at some of the smaller plants, including Alon's 80,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Krotz Springs, Louisiana, said that between inventory pulls and increased barge deliveries they expect to make it through without cutting rates. The Krotz Springs plant is using crude from Burns terminal, Nederland terminal as well as Sabine blends to make up the shortfall due to the line outage. Delek has backed out Mars, Poseidon and Eugene Island crudes at its El Dorado, Arkansas plant, where it has cut rates from 87,000 bpd to 55,000 bpd due to the North Line outage. It is looking to replace the volumes with more locally produced crude and will not go back to Gulf Coast crudes if successful, the company said on a conference call. . Late on Thursday morning, the WTI-Brent spread had widened some 40 cents to about $13.36 in favor of Brent. A wider spread tends to support cash crude premiums.