US Cash Crude-Wider arbitrage keeps premiums climbing

* LLS sells 55 cents stronger at WTI plus $16.10 * Mars sells for $10.25 over WTI, up 70 cents * Transatlantic arbitrage about 70 cents wider HOUSTON, May 4 (Reuters) - Premiums for U.S. cash crudes strengthened on Friday as the transatlantic arbitrage widened about 70 cents and futures prices nosedived on weaker U.S. jobs data. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $16.10 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 55 cents. Mars sour traded at a premium of $10.25, stronger by 70 cents. Drawdowns in diesel and gasoline supplies, reported in the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday, steadied demand for crude on the Gulf Coast, the nation's largest refining complex. At about 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread was about 70 cents wider than at the settlement Thursday at about $14.35 in favor of Brent. "The Brent-WTI dip weakens all the Gulf Coast grades, and there is still too much crude versus pipeline capacity in West Texas," a trader said. WTI at Midland sold for $4.50 a barrel under WTI futures. West Texas Sour traded at a discount of $5. Both were about where they traded Thursday. North Dakota Bakken crude was bid-asked in the range of $2 under WTI, about $4 stronger than in recent weeks. Traders cited refinery demand, particularly on the U.S. East Coast. At about 11 a.m. CDT, June WTI futures were down about $4.25 at about $98.30 a barrel. June Brent was off about $3.40 at about $112.65. Futures market analysts cited data Friday showing a slowdown in U.S. hiring, which soured economic sentiment and said technical triggers intensified selling.