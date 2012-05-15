FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Cash Crude-Gulf grades in holding pattern
May 15, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Crude-Gulf grades in holding pattern

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* LLS trades at WTI plus $13.00, within Monday's range
    * Mars trades at Monday's level of $10.50 over WTI
    * Transatlantic arbitrage widens by $1.47 on Brent expiry

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials
were flat to mildly unchanged in thin trade on Tuesday ahead of
the expiry of Brent futures, which widened the price difference
between the European crude benchmark and its U.S. counterpart,
West Texas Intermediate.
     "The market is driven on the arb and the expiry of June
Brent," said John Troland, Houston-based independent oil
consultant.
   Tuesday's prices remained stuck in a range ahead of the
impending reversal of the Seaway pipeline, expected later in the
week; the first of several projects designed to carry the glut
of crude from the Midwest to Gulf Coast refineries, which has
narrowed the price differential between sweet and sour crudes to
less than $3.  
     Light Louisiana Sweet between sold between $12.25 and
$13.00 a barrel, in range with Monday's trade level but well
below the $13.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate 
seen Friday.
    Mars sour held tight to its $10.50 a barrel level. 	
    The transatlantic spread widened $1.47 to settle
at $18.26 in favor of Brent, out from Monday's settle of $16.79,
which should have supported stronger sweet crude premiums.  	
    Traders said planned reversal of Seaway pipeline starting
May 17 to bring the first crude directly from Cushing, Oklahoma,
to the Gulf Coast could be having an effect.	
    Domestic sweet has been discounted sharply from Brent
because it hasn't been able to reach the world market at the
Gulf Coast. When that changes, it's expected to strengthen WTI
and weigh on cash crudes.

