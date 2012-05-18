FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Crude-Arb still major factor in pricing
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 18, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Crude-Arb still major factor in pricing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.25, unchanged
    * WTI at Midland gains 75 cents to WTI minus $4.00
    * Transatlantic arbitrage widens 12 cents

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - The transatlantic arbitrage
widened slightly on Friday but not enough to support stronger
prices for U.S. Gulf Coast cash crudes, while Midwestern crudes
inched up, supported by the first pipeline project to siphon off
the glut of oil stranded in the U.S. midcontinent.
    The opening of the Seaway, the first pipeline project to
begin to alleviate the record-high stocks at the oil hub of
Cushing, Oklahoma, has increased the value of crudes priced from
Midland, Texas.
    Differentials of West Texas Intermediate out of Midland rose 75 cents to trade at $4.00 under the West Texas
Intermediate contract.
    Light Louisiana Sweet , the Gulf cash crude benchmark,
held at Thursday's level of $12.25 over WTI. 
    However, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients it expects
LLS prices to rebound back over Brent crude prices.	
    "Although the Seaway will increase light sweet crude
supplies on the U.S. Gulf Coast, we believe the closure of the
transatlantic light sweet crude oil arb is unwarranted," Goldman
said. 
    The transatlantic spread widened by 12 cents to
$14.67 in favor of Brent. On Thursday, it narrowed $4.35 a
barrel to settle at $14.55. On Wednesday, the spread settled at
$18.90 a barrel.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.