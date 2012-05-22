US Cash Crude - Grades tick stronger as roll nears

* LLS sells $13.60 over WTI, up 70 cents from Monday * HLS trades at $15.85 over WTI, offers stronger * Mars offers $11.35, stronger by 45 cents * Transatlantic spread widens as roll trade looms HOUSTON, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials strengthened on Tuesday ahead of June-July roll period trade, which some analysts said could be busy and volatile this month. Light Louisiana Sweet sold $13.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up 70 cents from Monday's session. Heavy Louisiana Sweet was unchanged at $15.85 over. Mars sour offered 45 cents stronger than the previous day's session at $11.35 against no bids. June WTI was expiring Tuesday, and Wednesday kicks off three days of roll trade during which cash traders make deals against the expired WTI contract to finish pipelining plans by Friday. June-July roll period could be busy and volatile, trading consultant John Troland said. "It's pretty quiet today, but some folks I've talked to think there is still a fair amount of business to be done for June," Troland said. Some buyers put off June deals as they awaited startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline. Seaway started in reverse Saturday. Seaway is expected to weigh on Gulf Coast crudes as it brings crude from the U.S. futures trading hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub to the U.S. refining center at Houston. The July-July WTI-Brent spread widened past $16.60 in favor of Brent just after midday from settlement Monday at $15.95, a move that tends to support cash crudes. On futures markets just after 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), June WTI was trading around $91.50 a barrel, off more than a dollar. July Brent was around $108.50, down around 40 cents.