FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Crude-Roll starts, grade mixed
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 21, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 6 years ago

US Cash Crude-Roll starts, grade mixed

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* LLS gains 25 cents to trade at WTI plus $22.85
    * WTS trades at WTI minus $6.00, down 40 cents
    * Poseidon done at WTI plus $13.90, up 20 cents

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, March 21 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on the first day of the roll period,
with refiners looking to finish buying their crude supplies for
the month of April. 
    The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on
Tuesday.  
    The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who
make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance
pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling
deadline.
    Key Gulf of Mexico cash crude benchmark, Light Louisiana
Sweet , gained 25 cents to trade at $22.85 over the U.S.
futures benchmark, West Texas Intermediate.
    Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded down 10 cents at $22.15
while Thunder Horse traded at $20.00 over WTI, up 50
cents from Tuesday.
    Midcontinent crude West Texas Sour shed 40 cents to
trade at $6.00 under WTI.  
    Poseidon traded as an outright at $13.90 over WTI and
at a $1.05 and a $1.25 discount to Mars Sour .
    "Some of the deals are nothing but switching from one grade
for another for refiner preference," said John Troland,
independent oil analyst based in Houston, Texas.    
     The WTI-Brent spread settled at $16.93 a
barrel, in from Tuesday's $18.05 settlement in favor of Brent.
The spread settled at $17.15 on Monday.  
    Inventories of crude fell by 1.2 million barrels. However, 
crude oil inputs to refineries also fell by 100,000 barrels per
day, pushing down refinery utilization 0.5 percent to 82.2
percent of total capacity, according to weekly inventory data
released on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration.	
   On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery,
the new front-month, settled at $107.27 a barrel, gaining $1.20,
or 1.13 percent, after trading from $106.06 to $107.64.  	
   ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $124.20 a
barrel, up 8 cents or 0.06 percent, after trading between
$123.76 and $124.80.  
     Oil rose above $124 a barrel on Wednesday as a surprise
drop in U.S. inventories and tension over Iran countered Saudi
Arabia's efforts to lower prices by pledging to boost supply to
meet any shortages. .	
 	
    -------------------------------------------------------	
    See for recent cash crude deals  	
    See for Reuters' generic refining margins  	
    See for the WTI front/second month spread  	
    See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread  	
    See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent  	
    See for Reuters assessed tanker rates  	
    See for assessed domestic crude differentials  	
    See for outright U.S. cash crude prices  	
    See for a list of U.S. refinery outages   	
    See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.