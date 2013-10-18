FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Cash Crudes-Midland crude soft on refinery work
October 18, 2013 / 9:18 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Cash Crudes-Midland crude soft on refinery work

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery at Midland and West Texas Sour crude remained on weakness on Friday as planned refinery turnarounds continued to erode demand.

WTI Midland traded at $5.50 and $5.25 per barrel under the U.S. futures contract. On Thursday, it traded at $5.35 and $5.45 per barrel under U.S. futures.

West Texas Sour traded at $7.00 per barrel under futures, unchanged from the previous day.

Traders said maintenance at plants, including Phillips 66’s 146,000 barrel per day Borger, Texas, refinery was weighing on prices, as was talk that the Magellen Midstream Partners’ 225,000 bpd Longhorn pipeline had been running at lower rates.

Mars Sour crude for November delivery traded at $4.35, $4.20 and $4.15 under the benchmark futures.

Mars for December delivery traded at -$3.70 under the U.S. futures contract.

Light Louisiana Sweet for November delivery traded at $1.75 and $1.85 per barrel above benchmark futures. On Thursday it traded at $1.40 and $1.75 per barrel over U.S. futures.

Poseidon crude for November delivery traded at $4.80 below the U.S. futures contract, while Alaska North Slope crude for delivery in December traded at $3.50 above WTI futures.

