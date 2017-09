U.S. Cash Crude - Midland crude holds recent losses

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for delivery at Midland held recent losses on Tuesday, weighed down by ongoing maintenance at U.S. refineries that curbed demand for crude oil.

WTI Midland for November delivery traded at $6, $6.25 and $6.50 per barrel below benchmark futures, little changed from Monday when it traded between $5.90 and $6.55 per barrel below U.S. futures.

Maintenance work at refineries including Phillips 66’s 146,000 barrel-per-day Borger joint-venture refinery has pushed Midland prices lower in recent sessions, as has market talk of the Magellen Midstream Partners’ 225,000-bpd Longhorn pipeline running at lower rates.

Light Louisiana Sweet for November delivery strengthened, trading between $2.25 and $2.65 per barrel above WTI benchmark futures.

On Monday LLS traded at $1.75, $1.85 and $1.95 per barrel above U.S. futures.

LLS for December delivery traded at $2.60 and $2.90 per barrel above WTI futures.

Mars Sour crude for November delivery strengthened to trade at $2.60, $2.65 and $2.75 per barrel below WTI futures, having traded at $3.35, $3.40 and $3.45 per barrel under the benchmark on Monday.

Mars for December delivery traded between $2.25 and $2.40 per barrel below U.S. futures.