US Cash Crude-WTI at Midland weakens as Cushing stocks grow

* Mars Sour gains 50 cents to trade at WTI plus $14.50 * WTI sheds 10 cents to trade at WTI minus $3.60 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials were mixed on Wednesday with waterborne grades out of the U.S. Gulf up on a stronger transatlantic arbitrage while landlocked Midwest grades weakened on a surplus of regional stocks. Midland-based West Texas Intermediate shed 10 cents to trade at West Texas Intermediate minus $3.60 as stocks of crude oil located in the NYMEX delivery oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, rose 2.4 million barrels to 36.2 million barrels last week, according to government inventory data. "There is a lot of new production and not enough logistical infrastructure to move it," said one West Texas refiner. "We have a lot of producers that want to deliver directly. They bring in some locally by truck now, but congestion with product trucks gets to be a problem." he added. Mars Sour , which is guided by the widening arb, traded up 50 cents at $14.50 a barrel over WTI. The transatlantic spread was trading at $17.46 a barrel in favor of Brent, out from Tuesday's settlement of $17.28. On Monday the spread settled at $17.08. Cash crude differentials tend to weaken when WTI gains on Brent but strengthen when it loses ground. In London, ICE Brent crude for April delivery was up $1.06 at $123.04 a barrel. In New York, the NYMEX April traded up $1.00 at $105.70. Crude oil gained after China said it would boost energy imports this year, though the Brent benchmark held well below a near four-year high set last week as Iran's offer of talks with major powers eased concerns about supply disruption.