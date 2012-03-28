FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Crude-Transatlantic arb holding most grades up
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2012 / 8:50 PM / in 6 years

US Cash Crude-Transatlantic arb holding most grades up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* LLS sells for WTI plus $22.05, up $1.30
    * Mars gains 45 cents to trade at WTI plus $15.75
    * WTI at Midland sheds 50 cents to trade at WTI minus $4.50

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Most Gulf Coast crudes gained
with a widening transatlantic arbitrage while mid-Continent
crudes softened as the run-up to the Seaway reversal pushed oil
stocks in the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma to the highest level
since last May.
  "The arb is holding grade up," said John Troland, independent
oil analyst based in Houston.	
    Most Gulf grades stayed strong after a large build in crude
inventories was reported by the U.S. government for the week
ended March 23..  
   "The 7.1 million crude build is an adjustment from fog delays
into the Houston Ship Channel. Padd 3 imports are almost 3
million build right there," said Carl Larry, president of New
York-based Oil Outlooks.   	
    Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $22.05 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate for May delivery, up $1.30 from
the lowest deal the previous session.	
    Mars Sour gained 45 cents to trade at WTI plus
$15.75.    
     The WTI-Brent spread settled at $18.75 in favor
of Brent. It ended at $18.21 on Tuesday. 
      WTI at Midland traded down 50 cents at $4.50 under
WTI as inventories in the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma grew by
1.04 million barrels last week to 39.56 million barrels, the
highest since May.
   Barrels are moving into Cushing in anticipation of the
reversal of the Seaway pipeline, the first project to come
online to carry crude to the large concentration of refineries
on the Gulf Coast, alleviating the build up there.    
 	
    On futures markets, May WTI settled at $105.41 a barrel,
down $1.92. May Brent settled at $125.16, down $1.38. 
   Oil futures fell on the sharp rise in U.S. inventories and
the prospect of a release of U.S. and some European strategic
oil reserves. .	
    -------------------------------------------------------	
    See for recent cash crude deals  	
    See for Reuters' generic refining margins  	
    See for the WTI front/second month spread  	
    See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread  	
    See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent  	
    See for Reuters assessed tanker rates  	
    See for assessed domestic crude differentials  	
    See for outright U.S. cash crude prices  	
    See for a list of U.S. refinery outages   	
    See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.