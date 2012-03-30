US Cash Crude - Arb passes $20, grades follow

* LLS, Mars seem to have hit wall, traders say

* Grades flat even before the WTI-Brent pulled back

* Traders blame SPR-release talk, Midland weakness

* Shell-sponsored Houston Open another factor

By Bruce Nichols

HOUSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The transatlantic spread yawned past $20 on Friday and then pulled back, and premiums for sweet U.S. cash crude differentials also rose, but traders said uncertainty about future market direction capped gains.

Light Louisiana Sweet sold up 35 cents at $22.60 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate.

The transatlantic spread hit $20.13 in favor of Brent, up from settling at $19.61 on Thursday. Then it pulled back sharply to around $19.40 just after midday.

Sours did not keep pace. Mars sour was down 10 cents, selling for a premium of $15.80.

Depressed Midland grades leaking to the Gulf Coast and talk of a Strategic Petroleum Reserve release has kept a ceiling on premiums, especially sours, traders said.

Pipes from Midland to the Cushing hub, the main route for Midland grades, are full, dropping discounts below $5 for WTI Midland and West Texas Sour .

Sellers are maximizing limited pipeline links from Midland to the Gulf Coast to capture higher prices, and the arrival of Midland crudes is weighing on Gulf of Mexico grades.

Many traders were skeptical there will be an SPR release because crude prices have fallen in recent days.

“The threat works better than a release,” a trader said, predicting that President Barack Obama will keep that weapon holstered until closer to the November election.

The Shell Houston Open golf tournament this week also was pulling some traders away from their desks, slowing buying in the Houston-centered U.S. physical crude market.

“It’s Friday. People are not really into it today,” a trader said.

One wrinkle in the proceedings was that it appeared a big trader was keeping sweet differentials more elevated than sours, perhaps to support prices of incoming cargoes, traders said.

The LLS-Mars spread has widened past $6 from under $5 at the end of last month, which for physical traders was last Friday. This is the first week of May trade on the cash crude market.

“A financial house or a BP/Shell trader is going to sell his cargo and needs a strong LLS for the price to make him or her look smart,” another trader said.

On futures markets just before 1 p.m. CST (1700 GMT), May WTI was up more than 70 cents at about $103.50. May Brent was up more than 40 cents at about $122.80.

Futures market analysts cited Mideast supply worries, a weaker dollar and improving U.S. economic sentiment..