US Cash Crude-Grades inch up as arb widens
April 12, 2012 / 5:45 PM / 5 years ago

US Cash Crude-Grades inch up as arb widens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00
    * Mars Sour trades at WTI plus +$13.26, down 61 cents

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums on Thursday were pulled up by a widening transatlantic
arb, gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI kept
moving out.    
     Early in the day, the transatlantic spread 
moved in to $16.53 a barrel, the narrowest in three weeks before
moving out to $17.53.  The narrow spread typically weakens grade
prices.  
     "Its amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the
Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said
John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a
recent note to clients by the large bank.  	
    Light Louisiana Sweet started the day trading at
$18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35 
weaker than Wednesday.  By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel,
narrowing the gap to 45 cents over. 
   Mars sour traded at a premium of $13.26, down 61
cents.	
     Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland
grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on
Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound
anyway.  Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount 
but no trade was seen early on.  	
    On futures markets, May WTI gained 83 cents to 
$103.53 a barrel. May Brent climbed $1.24 cents to
$121.42.

