FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US Cash Crude-Grades end mixed on wider arb
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 8:11 PM / in 5 years

US Cash Crude-Grades end mixed on wider arb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* LLS trades down 45 cents a barrel at WTI plus $19.00
    * Mars Sour trades at WTI plus +$13.26, up 61 cents
    * WTI at Midland trades up 25 cents at WTI minus $5.75
    * Thunder Horse falls 65 cents to WTI plus $16.85

    By Janet McGurty	
    NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude
premiums on Thursday were mixed on a widening transatlantic arb,
with some gaining as the price difference between Brent and WTI
kept moving out.    
    The transatlantic spread settled at $18.07 a
barrel after trading as low as $16.53 earlier in the day, the
narrowest in three weeks.	
    "It's amazing that right after Goldman forecasts the
Brent/WTI spread to narrow sharply going forward, it does," said
John Troland, an independent energy analyst talking about a
recent note to clients by the large bank.  
    "The change in May Brent to WTI to a premium for Brent is
already having grade bids move higher," he added.  	
    Light Louisiana Sweet started the day trading at
$18.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, $1.35 
weaker than Wednesday.  By midday, it traded at $19.80 a barrel,
narrowing the gap to 45 cents over. 
   Mars sour traded at a premium of $13.26, up 61 cents. 
West Texas Intermediate at Midland traded up 25 cents at
$5.75 under WTI.
    Thunder Horse fell 65 cents to trade at $16.85 over
WTI. 	
    Other market sources said earlier weakness in Midland
grades, which hit $9 under WTI on Tuesday and was even weaker on
Monday, was overdone and the grades were due for a rebound
anyway. Grades were indicated higher at about a $6 discount but
no trade was seen early on.  	
    On futures markets, U.S. May crude rose 94 cents, or
0.92 percent, to settle at $103.64 a barrel, having traded from
$102.39 to $104.24.  Brent crude rose $1.53, or 1.27
percent, to settle at $121.71 a barrel, having traded from
$119.28 to $121.86.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.