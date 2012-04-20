US Cash Crude-LLS weaker in thin physical trade

* LLS sells $17.50 to $17.75 over WTI, off 50 to 75 cents * HLS trades $16.35 and $17.25, bracketing Thursday deals * WTI Midland and WTS strengthen sharply * U.S. futures contract expiring, arb bounces around By Bruce Nichols HOUSTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude premiums weakened on Friday as the transatlantic spread narrowed at expiry of the U.S. futures contract for May and physical buying was thin. Light Louisiana Sweet sold $17.50 to $17.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, weaker by 50 to 75 cents. Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded at premiums of $16.35 and $17.25. Mars sour was bidding around $11 over WTI, in range of deals on Thursday. "It's a tad weaker overall," a broker said. "Grades are somewhat affected by the narrower June arb." The transatlantic spread widened early but by midday had narrowed as the May WTI contract reached expiry day, confusing what already is often a volatile day for grades because traders rush to finish monthly buying plans. On futures markets just after 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), May WTI was up about $1.50 cents and June Brent was up about 90 cents, leaving the June-June arb at about $14.70 in favor of Brent. That is about 25 cents narrower than on Thursday, which would tend to weaken cash crude differentials. But the arb widened all the way out to $15.73 early in the trading day, more than 60 cents wider, in a move that would tend to boost grades. May WTI was trading just under $104 a barrel, up about $1.50. June Brent was selling just under $119 a barrel, up a bit less than a dollar. On the cash market, WTI at Midland and West Texas sour both were up about $2, and traders cited upcoming pipeline moves to get oil from the Midcontinent to the Gulf Coast for the strength.