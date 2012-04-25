US Cash Crude-Grades, except Midland, flat as roll ends

* Light Louisiana Sweet, Mars sour little changed * Cash Midland sweet and sour keep skidding * Roll sells for minus 40, minus 38 cents * June-June WTI-Brent arb unchanged HOUSTON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials were flat to weaker Wednesday, except for Midland grades, as roll trade ended at the unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $17 over West Texas Intermediate against deals at $17.05 Tuesday. Mars sour traded at a premium of $11.15, in range of deals Tuesday. Roll deals, the cost of rolling a May contract forward into June without delivering on it, were heard done from minus 40 cents to minus 38 cents, in range of deals Tuesday. Cash WTI at Midland bid as low as $7 under WTI and West Texas Sour as low as $8 under, down more than $2. "I think people anticipating Seaway reversal see Midland grades weak, buy them up, then discover the pipelines south from Cushing are already full and sell them back down," said trading consultant John Troland. Seaway pipeline is scheduled to be reversed to haul 150,000 barrels per day of crude from the landlocked Cushing, Oklahoma, trading hub to the Gulf Coast in mid-May. West Texas-Houston Access already has started diverting 40,000 bpd from the Midland area to Houston. Wednesday was the deadline for scheduling most pipeline shipments for May and also was the end of the May-June roll period, during which cash traders make deals against the expired WTI futures contract to balance delivery slates. Roll is the proxy for the expired May-June monthly spread. On futures markets as of 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) the June-June transatlantic spread was virtually unchanged from settlement Tuesday at about $14.60 in favor of Brent. Both June WTI and June Brent were about 10 cents weaker, WTI at just under $103.40 a barrel and Brent just over $118. Futures market analysts cited reports that Iran may soften its nuclear position as well as hints that the U.S. Federal Reserve may add a third round of economic stimulus.