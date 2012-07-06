FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. cash crude-diffs stable as futures fall
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. cash crude-diffs stable as futures fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grades were
little changed on Friday as oil futures fell and the
transatlantic arbitrage widened.
    Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded for $12.85 a barrel
above West Texas Intermediate, unchanged from Thursday.
Mars traded at $9.10 a barrel above WTI, in range with
Thursday's trading. Eugene Island and Bonito 
crudes both traded for $11.40 a barrel above WTI, as much as 50
cents a barrel higher than Thursday. 
    Those two offshore crudes traded higher as the WTI-Brent
spread widened. 
    Futures fell sharply on Friday on a weak U.S. jobs report,
with Brent dipping by $2.51 to $98.19 a barrel and U.S.
oil futures closing down $2.77 at $84.45 a barrel,
bringing the arb to $13.74 in favor of Brent.     
    U.S. cash crude trade was slow with many traders on holiday.
    Light Louisiana Sweet traded in range to slightly
lower than Thursday's levels, at $13.00 a barrel above WTI.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.