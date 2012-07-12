U.S. cash crude-diffs higher on wider arb

NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade differentials firmed sharply for a second day on Thursday as the transatlantic crude spread widened on concerns over tighter crude supplies from the North Sea in Europe. Mars sour firmed by 80 cents from Wednesday to trade for $11.50 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate . Light Louisiana Sweet traded for $15.50 above WTI, up by 90 cents a barrel from Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate at Midland was little changed, trading for $1.40 a barrel below WTI. The trans-Atlantic crude spread widened to as much as $15.40 in favor of Brent during Thursday trading, up from a high of $14.84 on Wednesday. Brent outperformed U.S. crude futures, following a U.S. government announcement that it plans to ratchet up sanctions against crude exporter Iran and a report that production from North Sea oilfield Buzzard fell unexpectedly this week to around 50,000 barrels per day from a normal 200,000 bpd. Brent oil futures rose by 84 cents to settle at $101.07 a barrel, while U.S. crude settled up 27 cents to $86.08 per barrel.