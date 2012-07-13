FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cash crudes firm on spread blow-out
#Market News
July 13, 2012 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

U.S. cash crudes firm on spread blow-out

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade
differentials firmed for a third straight day on Friday as the
transatlantic crude spread widened on concern for tightening oil
supplies from the North Sea. 
    Mars sour firmed by $1.35 to trade for as much as
$12.85 a barrel above West Texas Intermediate . Light
Louisiana Sweet traded for $16.65 above WTI, up by as
much as $1.15 a barrel from Thursday's levels. 
    West Texas Intermediate at Midland also firmed, by 30
cents to trade for $1.10 a barrel below WTI. 
    The trans-Atlantic crude spread widened to as much as $16.04
in favor of Brent during Friday trading, up from a high
of $15.40 on Thursday. 
    Brent outperformed U.S. crude futures, on news of
production snags that could affect supplies from the North Sea. 
August loadings of North Sea Forties crude may be delayed
following production problems at the Buzzard oil field, which
feeds into the Forties stream.  
    Brent oil futures rose by $1.33 to settle at $102.40 a
barrel, while U.S. crude settled up $1.02 to $87.10 per
barrel.

