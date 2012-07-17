U.S. Gulf cash crudes soften, mid-Continent grades firm

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on Tuesday as the tighter arb pushed down waterborne Gulf barrels and mid-Continent grades showed strength. Mars sour changed hands at $13.75 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, steady with Monday's level. Light Louisiana Sweet traded as high as $18.00 a barrel, down 10 cents from Monday's high but well within range. Most trading action from the Gulf physical light sweet benchmark crude was for September, in a range of $15.30 to $16.25 a barrel. In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying. West Texas Intermediate at Midland added 15 cents to trade at 75 cents under WTI while West Texas Sour traded at $3.00 under WTI, up 50 cents from Monday. The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at $14.46 on Monday compared with Monday's settle of $15.12 in favor of Brent. U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a new fiscal stimulus. . Brent front-month September crude rose 63 cents, or 0.61 percent, to settle at $104 a barrel, having traded from $102.77 to $104.75. U.S. August crude rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $89.22 a barrel, having traded from $87.41 to $89.46.