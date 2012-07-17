FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Gulf cash crudes soften, mid-Continent grades firm
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 10:16 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. Gulf cash crudes soften, mid-Continent grades firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on Tuesday as the tighter arb pushed
down waterborne Gulf barrels and mid-Continent grades showed
strength.
    Mars sour changed hands at $13.75 a barrel over West
Texas Intermediate, steady with Monday's level.  
    Light Louisiana Sweet traded as high as $18.00 a
barrel, down 10 cents from Monday's high but well within range.
Most trading action from the Gulf physical light sweet benchmark
crude was for September, in a range of $15.30 to $16.25 a
barrel.
    In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying.  
    West Texas Intermediate at Midland added 15 cents to
trade at 75 cents under WTI while West Texas Sour traded
at $3.00 under WTI, up 50 cents from Monday.   
    The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at
$14.46 on Monday compared with Monday's settle of $15.12 in
favor of Brent.   
    U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a
new fiscal stimulus. .     
  Brent front-month September crude rose 63 cents, or
0.61 percent, to settle at $104 a barrel, having traded from
$102.77 to $104.75.  
   U.S. August crude rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to
settle at $89.22 a barrel, having traded from $87.41 to $89.46.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.