U.S. Gulf cash crudes slip; Midcontinent crudes stronger

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade differentials diverged further for a second consecutive day as the waterborne Gulf Coast crudes fell and Mid-continent crudes strengthened. On Monday, both Louisiana Light Sweet and Heavy Louisiana Sweet traded above the transatlantic spread, supported by heavy trading by large players, sources said. Differentials fell back once these traders left the market, pushing down LLS by $1.35 a barrel to trade at $16.65 a barrel over futures benchmark West Texas Intermediate. No trade for HLS was reported to Reuters News. Mars sour traded in a range of $10.80 and $12.25 a barrel over WTI, down from Tuesday's high of $13.75 a barrel. In the mid-Continent, prices firmed on refinery buying. West Texas Intermediate at Midland added 5 cents to trade at 70 cents under WTI, while West Texas Sour traded at $2.55 under WTI, up 45 cents from Tuesday. The trans-Atlantic crude spread settled at $14.99 a barrel in favor of Brent on Wednesday compared with Monday's settle of $14.46 in favor of Brent. U.S. crude futures outperformed Brent on hopes of a new fiscal stimulus. . Brent front-month September crude rose $1.44 to $105.44 a barrel. U.S. August crude rose 74 cents to $89.96 a barrel for a sixth session on Wednesday, reaching a seven-week peak as violence in Syria and tensions with Iran reinforced geopolitical fears and U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke downplayed the risk of a double-dip recession.