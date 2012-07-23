U.S. cash crudes mixed in roll trade as futures fall

NEW YORK, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on Monday as traders balanced their books on the first day of monthly roll trade after August crude futures expired on Friday. The NYMEX futures West Texas Intermediate for August expired on Friday. The new front-month contract, for September, fell sharply on Monday on renewed concern about euro zone economies including Spain, after the country's central bank reported the nation slipped deeper into recession during the second quarter. U.S. crude futures fell $3.69 a barrel to settle at $88.14 on Monday. The transatlantic spread narrowed slightly as Brent futures slipped less, by $3.57 a barrel, to settle at $103.26. Through Wednesday, traders have a chance to finish their buying and selling for August cash crudes. The roll period is typically marked by thin trade. Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $16.00 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Monday, up 10 cents a barrel from Friday. West Texas Sour traded for $3.90 a barrel below WTI, down from $2.40 a barrel below WTI on Friday. Mars sour blend traded as much as $9.50 a barrel over WTI, down from as much as $10.25 per barrel over WTI on Friday. Enbridge's Line 5 pipeline, a major crude conduit that is part of the Canadian operator's Canadian export pipeline system, experienced a valve fitting failure over the weekend that could postpone its return from a short planned-maintenance period that began last week, the company said.