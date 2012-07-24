FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cash crudes mostly firm during roll trade
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 8:33 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. cash crudes mostly firm during roll trade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade
differentials mostly firmed on Tuesday during the second day of
monthly roll trade, with Light Louisiana Sweet gaining most. 
    The new U.S. front-month futures contract, for September,
rose modestly by 36 cents a barrel to settle at $88.50 on
Tuesday following a sharp fall on Monday. The
Transatlantic spread -- the difference in price between Brent
and WTI futures -- was little changed at near $15 per barrel in
favor of Brent.
    Oil futures rose on positive Chinese manufacturing data for
July, despite lingering concerns about European economic
weakness. 
    Through Wednesday, U.S. cash crude traders have a chance to
finish their buying and selling for August cash crudes. The roll
period is typically marked by thin trade.
    Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $17.10 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday, up $1.10 a barrel
from Monday. 
    West Texas Sour traded for $3.55 a barrel below WTI,
up from $3.90 a barrel below WTI on Monday.
    Mars sour blend traded as much as $9.60 a barrel over
WTI, up from as much as $9.50 per barrel over WTI on Monday.
    Thunder Horse was slightly weaker, trading for $11.75
above WTI, down from $12.00 above WTI on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
