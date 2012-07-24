U.S. cash crudes mostly firm during roll trade

NEW YORK, July 24 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade differentials mostly firmed on Tuesday during the second day of monthly roll trade, with Light Louisiana Sweet gaining most. The new U.S. front-month futures contract, for September, rose modestly by 36 cents a barrel to settle at $88.50 on Tuesday following a sharp fall on Monday. The Transatlantic spread -- the difference in price between Brent and WTI futures -- was little changed at near $15 per barrel in favor of Brent. Oil futures rose on positive Chinese manufacturing data for July, despite lingering concerns about European economic weakness. Through Wednesday, U.S. cash crude traders have a chance to finish their buying and selling for August cash crudes. The roll period is typically marked by thin trade. Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $17.10 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday, up $1.10 a barrel from Monday. West Texas Sour traded for $3.55 a barrel below WTI, up from $3.90 a barrel below WTI on Monday. Mars sour blend traded as much as $9.60 a barrel over WTI, up from as much as $9.50 per barrel over WTI on Monday. Thunder Horse was slightly weaker, trading for $11.75 above WTI, down from $12.00 above WTI on Monday.