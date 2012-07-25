U.S. cash crudes mixed on final roll-trade day

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on Wednesday in the final day of monthly roll trade, with offshore crudes LLS and Mars both firming. U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 47 cents to settle at $88.97 per barrel, while European Brent rose to 97 cents a barrel to settle at $104.38. Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread to $15.41 a barrel, up from around $15 per barrel on Tuesday. Roll trade for August delivery cash crudes ended Wednesday. During the three-day roll period traders often scramble to buy or sell cargoes before a monthly pipeline booking deadline. Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $17.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Wednesday, up 40 cents a barrel from Tuesday. Mars sour blend traded by as much as $10.20 a barrel over WTI, up from as much as $9.60 per barrel over WTI on Tuesday. Thunder Horse was weaker, trading for $11.30 above WTI, down from $11.75 above WTI on Tuesday. WTI at Midland traded for $1.25 a barrel below WTI, down from 70 cents below on Tuesday.