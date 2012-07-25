FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cash crudes mixed on final roll-trade day
July 25, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. cash crudes mixed on final roll-trade day

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mixed on Wednesday in the final day of
monthly roll trade, with offshore crudes LLS and Mars both
firming.
    U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 47 cents to
settle at $88.97 per barrel, while European Brent rose to
97 cents a barrel to settle at $104.38. 
    Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread
to $15.41 a barrel, up from around $15 per barrel on Tuesday. 
    Roll trade for August delivery cash crudes ended Wednesday.
During the three-day roll period traders often scramble to buy
or sell cargoes before a monthly pipeline booking deadline. 
    Louisiana Light Sweet traded at $17.50 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate on Wednesday, up 40 cents a
barrel from Tuesday. 
    Mars sour blend traded by as much as $10.20 a barrel
over WTI, up from as much as $9.60 per barrel over WTI on
Tuesday.
    Thunder Horse was weaker, trading for $11.30 above
WTI, down from $11.75 above WTI on Tuesday.
    WTI at Midland traded for $1.25 a barrel below WTI,
down from 70 cents below on Tuesday.

