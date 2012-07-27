FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cash crudes firm as arb widens, Mars rises most
#Market News
July 27, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. cash crudes firm as arb widens, Mars rises most

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude grade
differentials firmed on Friday as the transatlantic spread
widened, with heavy sour Mars firming sharply.
    U.S. front-month futures, for September, gained 74 cents to
settle at $90.13 per barrel, while European Brent rose
$1.21 a barrel to settle at $106.47. 
    Brent's sharper rise widened the transatlantic crude spread
to $16.37 a barrel, up from $15.87 on Thursday. 
    Louisiana Light Sweet for September traded at as much
as $17.10 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on
Thursday, up 50 cents a barrel from Thursday. 
    Mars sour blend for September traded by as much as
$12.20 a barrel over WTI, up $1.15 a barrel from its highest
trade on Thursday. 
    WTI at Midland traded for 70 cents a barrel below
WTI, up 20 cents from Thursday.

