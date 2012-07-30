FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. cash crudes mixed; little impact from Enbridge line leak
July 30, 2012 / 7:56 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. cash crudes mixed; little impact from Enbridge line leak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. waterborne Gulf sweet
cash crude differentials showed strength on a wider
transatlantic spread on Monday and Mars Sour pared Friday's
gains, while the shutdown of a leaking Enbridge crude line had
yet to impact U.S. crude markets.
    On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 17, a major
conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more
than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin. Replacement of the
line was expected to begin in Monday.   
    "I don't look for much impact as we are crying "wolf" once
more.  They are likely to fix it quickly, but prompt diffs will
firm a little as input to Cushing is slowed and output to USGC
continues.  Much ado about nothing unless downtime extends
beyond this coming Friday." Said Carl Holland, of Energy Trading
Solutions.      
    In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana
Light Sweet for September traded at as much as $17.40 a
barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Monday, up 30
cents a barrel from Friday. 
    LLS is back holding a premium to Brent crude,
trading at 65 cents a barrel over the North Sea Blend, after
dropping below Brent earlier this month.  
    The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars narrowed to $5.10
a barrel from $5.50 on Friday, partly because of softer Mars.  
    Mars sour blend for September traded at $12.10 over
WTI, down 10 cents from Friday's high of $12.20 a barrel.   
    WTI at Midland traded for 85 cents a barrel below
WTI, down 15 cents from Friday. 
    West Texas Intermediate fell more than Brent, widening the
transatlantic crude spread to $16.42 a barrel, out 5
cents from Friday's $16.37 a barrel.   
    U.S. front-month futures, for September, dropped 35 cents to
settle at $89.78 a barrel, while European Brent 
fell 27 cents a barrel to settle at $106.20.

