U.S. cash crudes gain as Enbridge stopped from restarting line

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials gained across the board as U.S. regulators blocked the restart of Enbridge Line 14, which carries crude from Canada to U.S. Chicago-area refineries. On Friday, Canada's Enbridge shut down Line 14, a major conduit of crude, to replace part of a pipeline that leaked more than 1,000 barrels of crude in Wisconsin. Replacement of the line was expected to begin on Monday. Federal regulators from the Department of Transportation blocked the restart of the line, calling the leak "absolutely unacceptable.". Earlier in the day, a local Wisconsin regulator said the line would be repaired on Tuesday with a restart on Wednesday , news which had some U.S. crude traders puzzled. "I would almost be surprised if they hadn't imposed the requirement. This is the post-Macondo environment and Enbridge has become a serial offender on pipe leaks," said one U.S. crude trader. He added given the vast scale of Enbridge's pipeline network, it is probably disconcerting to regulators to see so many mishaps from one company holding an intrinsic ability to provide an environmental disaster. In the Gulf, U.S. light sweet cash crude benchmark Louisiana Light Sweet for September traded at as much as $17.50 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate on Tuesday up 10 cents a barrel from Monday. LLS's premium to Brent crude, trading at $1.10 a barrel over the North Sea Blend, out from 65 cents a barrel on Monday. The sweet/sour spread between LLS and Mars narrowed to $5.00 a barrel from $5.10 on Monday, as Mars gained more than LLS. Mars sour blend for September traded at $12.40 over WTI, up 30 cents from Monday's high of $12.10 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate fell more than Brent, widening the transatlantic crude spread to $16.42 a barrel, out 5 cents from Friday's $16.37 a barrel. U.S. front-month futures for September, dropped $1.72 to settle at $88.06 a barrel, while European Brent fell $1.28 a barrel to settle at $104.92.