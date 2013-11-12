U.S. Cash Crude-Grades mostly weaker on expected supply gains

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - U.S. cash crude differentials were mostly weaker on Tuesday as prices were curbed by expectations that crude stocks in the United States rose last week, brokers and traders said. Expectations that total U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week, including stockpiles at the Cushing, Oklahoma, hub, helped apply pressure to crude futures and differentials in the cash crude market, sources said. Light Louisiana sweet LLS- for December traded from $3.50 to $3.70 over the benchmark front-month U.S. crude futures , weaker than trades seen on Monday at $3.75 over the benchmark. West Texas Intermediate at Midland WTM-, another sweet grade, traded at $3.75 and $4.00 under the benchmark futures, weaker after Monday's trades at $3.60 and $3.65 under the benchmark. WTI is the benchmark crude deliverable at the Cushing, Oklahoma, oil hub against the U.S. light sweet crude contract traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX). West Texas Sour WTS-, also at Midland, was pegged at a weaker bid-offer spread of $5.00-$4.50 per barrel under the benchmark, after the spread was pegged on Monday at a narrower spread of $4.50-$4.40 under. WTS traded at on Friday at $4.25 under. Mars sour MRS- traded at $1.10 under the benchmark, steady to Monday's differential. U.S. commercial crude oil inventories were forecast to have increased last week, while distillate and gasoline stockpiles were seen lower, an expanded Reuters poll of analysts showed on Tuesday. Ahead of weekly inventory reports from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) and the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), a Reuters survey yielded a forecast for crude stocks to have increased 1 million barrels last week. In the week to Nov. 1, U.S. crude stocks rose 1.6 million barrels, according to EIA data, with inventories at Cushing jumping 991,000 barrels. CRUDE FUTURES U.S. December crude futures on Tuesday fell $2.10 to settle at $93.04 a barrel. Brent December crude fell 59 cents to settle at $105.81 a barrel. Brent's premium to U.S. crude futures increased to $12.77 a barrel on Tuesday based on settlements CL-LCO1=R, reaching $13.11 during the session. The spread widened to $11.26 on Monday. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by David Gregorio)