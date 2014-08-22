FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls, but up for third straight week
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 8:05 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls, but up for third straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as Ukraine-Russia tensions reignited and remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen failed to give investors more clues on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 38.46 points or 0.23 percent, to 17,001.03, the S&P 500 lost 4.01 points or 0.2 percent, to 1,988.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.45 points or 0.14 percent, to 4,538.55.

For the week, the Dow is up 2 percent, the S&P is up 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq is up 1.6 percent. It is the strongest week of gains for both the Dow and S&P since April, and the third straight week of gains for all three indexes. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.