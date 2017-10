NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew in the latest week, suggesting some business appetite for short-term loans as the U.S. economy grows at a modest pace, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

In the week ended May 9, commercial paper outstanding jumped $26.4 billion to $966.4 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. central bank said.