UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper market expands again
May 10, 2012

UPDATE 1-U.S. commercial paper market expands again

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew for a second straight week, suggesting some business appetite for short-term debt as the U.S. economy grows at a modest pace, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

In the week ended May 9, commercial paper outstanding jumped $26.4 billion to $966.4 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the U.S. central bank said.

In two weeks, the amount of commercial paper outstanding rose $40.5 billion, but it is still running below the level at the start of the year.

Much of the increase in the latest week stemmed from a surge in issuance from foreign financial companies, even as investors were flocking into longer-dated U.S. and German government bonds in the wake of a disappointing April U.S. jobs report and on concerns about the Europe’s debt problem worsening.

Foreign financial companies’ commercial paper outstanding rose to its highest level in six months. It increased $16.8 billion in the latest to $177.7 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, the supply of commercial paper, which companies use to finance payrolls and inventories, increased for four weeks in a row. It grew $7.7 billion in the latest week to $1.029 trillion. This was the highest level since the week of Nov. 16, 2011 when it stood at $1.031 trillion.

Foreign bank issuance of commercial paper rose for a third consecutive week on non-seasonally basis. It rose by $1.8 billion to $132.5 billion.

