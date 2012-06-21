U.S. commercial paper market shrinks in week-Fed

NEW YORK, June 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. commercial paper market contracted for a third consecutive week, suggesting less corporate borrowing due to worries about a global economic slowdown, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market contracted by $8.9 billion to $998.2 billion in the week ended June 20 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

But the market size without seasonal adjustments rose $5.6 billion to $994.7 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding increased $2.2 billion in the latest week to $130.3 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.