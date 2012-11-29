U.S. commercial paper outstanding rises in week - Fed

NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The amount of U.S. commercial paper outstanding grew for a fifth consecutive week, suggesting short-term borrowing demand from companies to fund inventories, payrolls and other short-term operations, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $27.8 billion to $1.026 trillion in the week ended Nov. 28, according to the latest Fed data.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, rose $300 million to $959.4 billion in the latest week.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose by $4.1 billion to $188.6 billion.