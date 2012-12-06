FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. commercial paper supply grows in latest week-Fed
December 6, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

U.S. commercial paper supply grows in latest week-Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The size of the U.S. commercial paper market expanded a sixth straight week, suggesting short-term credit demand from companies to fund their operations and banks to make loans, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose $9.9 billion to $1.036 trillion in the week ended Dec. 5, according to the latest Fed data.

However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading, fell $3.9 billion to $955.5 billion in the latest week.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose for a third consecutive week, increasing by $1.1 billion to $126.8 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
